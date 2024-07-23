Budget Provides Rs 1.48 Lakh Cr For Education, Employment, Skill: Finance Minister

back to top
    New Delhi, Jul 23: The Union for 2024-25 will provide Rs 1.48 lakh crore for education, employment and skilling in the country.
    Presenting the Budget in the , Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it will focus on employment, skilling, MSMEs and the middle class.
    She added that the government has extended the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for five years which is benefiting 80 crore people of the country.
    As mentioned in interim budget, there is a need to focus on poor, women, youth and farmers, the minister said.
    She added that people have given unique opportunity to the Modi government to take on the path of strong development, and all-round prosperity.

