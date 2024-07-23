Budget 2024 | Govt To Launch Three Employment-Linked Schemes: FM

New Delhi, Jul 23: The Government on Tuesday said it will launch three employment-linked schemes.

While presenting the Union Budget for 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will provide incentives to 30 lakh youth entering the job market by providing one month's PF (provident fund) contribution.

She announced that working women hostels will be set up in the country to promote women's participation in the workforce.

She added that the government will provide funds to the private sector, domain experts and others for developing climate-resilient seeds.

An already existing scheme — MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee) — aims to provide 100 days of wage employment in a particular fiscal year to at least one member of every household whose adult members seek manual work.

Meanwhile the government on Tuesday announced a new centrally-sponsored scheme for skilling 20 lakh youth over the next five years.

The announcement was made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2024-25.

The minister said that model skilling loan scheme will be revised to facilitate loans up to Rs 7.5 lakh.

As part of boosting skilling efforts, 1,000 ITIs will be upgraded on the hub-and-spoke model. Besides, the government will provide financial support for loans up to Rs 10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions.

Sitharaman said the new centrally-sponsored scheme for skilling in collaboration with states and industry will train 20 lakh youth over a period of five years.