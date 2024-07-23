Bachchan family nearly starred in Mughal-e-Azam remake with Aishwarya as Anarkali

During a recent interview, veteran filmmaker Mehul Kumar recalled an intriguing proposal made by a top producer from the south film industry years ago. The acclaimed producer had envisioned remaking the iconic 1960 historical epic Mughal-e-Azam and planned to assemble an all-star cast for the film. While remaking such a monumental cinematic masterpiece would seem nearly impossible, the proposed ensemble cast had excitement and fans anticipating what could have been.

The producer's ambitious idea was to cast Amitabh Bachchan as the great Mughal emperor Akbar, with Abhishek Bachchan stepping into the famed role of Prince Salim, originally played by Dilip Kumar. Jaya Bachchan was tapped to portray the brave Queen Jodha Bai, immortalized by Durga Khote. And audiences would have witnessed the graceful Aishwarya Rai stepping into the shoes of the beautiful and tragic Anarkali, made world famous by Madhubala. In addition, the south producer had already spoken to Amitabh Bachchan regarding this casting coup.

When asked by Mehul Kumar about the proposal, Big B suggested consulting the veteran director first before proceeding further. Always prudent and insightful, Mehul expressed reservations about remaking K. Asif's magnum opus. In his view, the original 1960 classic had set an impossible standard of excellence that could not realistically be matched or surpassed. Remaking such an intensely loved cultural landmark risked unwarranted comparisons and disappointment. Amitabh agreed with Mehul's astute perspective, effectively putting an end to the proposed remake with the Bachchan family in the lead roles. While fans can only imagine what could have been, sometimes the magic of iconic films is best left untouched.