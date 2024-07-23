back to top
Search
    EntertainmentActor clarifies remarks on chemistry with co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao
    Entertainment

    Actor clarifies remarks on chemistry with co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    “Actor clarifies remarks, compares chemistry with co-stars”

    Gulshan Devaiah, known for his versatile roles, recently made headlines for his comments about not quite bonding with his Ulajh co-star Janhvi Kapoor on set. While debates erupted online, the talented actor has stepped forward to provide some context to his statement.

    In a recent interview, Gulshan clarified that he never intended to blame Janhvi for their professional dynamic. “You can’t expect to be best friends with every co-worker,” he said. The actor explained that differing creative approaches don’t necessarily translate to visible differences on screen. For Gulshan, these challenges are opportunities to push his craft in new directions.

    Drawing from his experience, Gulshan discussed his easy chemistry with Rajkummar Rao compared to Janhvi. Though remaining cordial, he and Rajkummar don’t socialize off set despite successful collaborations. Meanwhile, Gulshan recalled feeling at ease with Sonakshi Sinha during Dabaang shots as they “really vibed.”

    At the end of the day, Gulshan believes professionals can deliver quality work regardless of personal rapport. While he bonds closely with some peers, maintaining distance doesn’t hamper the final product. The defining factor is committing fully to each role’s needs.

    With his thoughtful perspective, Gulshan reminds us that behind-the-scenes dynamics don’t define an actor’s talent. Skill and dedication to craft are what truly shine through on screen.

    Previous article
    Radhika Merchant stuns in rare Burmese ruby jewellery set at Ambani sangeet
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    How Nana Patekar challenged conventional heroism in classic 1994 film Krantiveer

    Northlines Northlines -
    Thirty years since its release, Nana Patekar's 1994 film...

    Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl clarify enduring friendship after dating rumors

    Northlines Northlines -
    Former Couple Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl Clarify Relationship...

    Priyanka Chopra sports bold new look while filming period drama in Australia

    Northlines Northlines -
    Priyanka Chopra sports a new hairstyle on set of...

    Nani and Priyanka join forces to take down ‘demonic’ antagonist SJ Suryah in upcoming action drama

    Northlines Northlines -
    'Massive Storm' Brewing: Nani, Priyanka Join Forces Against 'Demonic'...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Radhika Merchant stuns in rare Burmese ruby jewellery set at Ambani...

    How Certain Medications Can Increase Your Sensitivity to Extreme Heat

    Shahid Kapoor’s nourishing South Indian breakfast choice and its health perks