Actor clarifies remarks on chemistry with co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao

“Actor clarifies remarks, compares chemistry with co-stars”

Gulshan Devaiah, known for his versatile roles, recently made headlines for his comments about not quite bonding with his Ulajh co-star Janhvi Kapoor on set. While debates erupted online, the talented actor has stepped forward to provide some context to his statement.

In a recent interview, Gulshan clarified that he never intended to blame Janhvi for their professional dynamic. “You can’t expect to be best friends with every co-worker,” he said. The actor explained that differing creative approaches don’t necessarily translate to visible differences on screen. For Gulshan, these challenges are opportunities to push his craft in new directions.

Drawing from his experience, Gulshan discussed his easy chemistry with Rajkummar Rao compared to Janhvi. Though remaining cordial, he and Rajkummar don’t socialize off set despite successful collaborations. Meanwhile, Gulshan recalled feeling at ease with Sonakshi Sinha during Dabaang shots as they “really vibed.”

At the end of the day, Gulshan believes professionals can deliver quality work regardless of personal rapport. While he bonds closely with some peers, maintaining distance doesn’t hamper the final product. The defining factor is committing fully to each role’s needs.

With his thoughtful perspective, Gulshan reminds us that behind-the-scenes dynamics don’t define an actor’s talent. Skill and dedication to craft are what truly shine through on screen.