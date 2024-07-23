back to top
    Radhika Merchant stuns in rare Burmese ruby jewellery set at Ambani sangeet

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    An Intricate Ruby Jewellery Set Sparkled at the Ambani Sangeet

    The pre-wedding festivities of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant were nothing short of spectacular. For her engagement ceremony's sangeet celebration, the bride-to-be Merchant exuded grace and magnificence in a lavishly designed ensemble.

    Adorning her was a rare and exquisite ruby jewellery ensemble by the renowned jewellery house Heeramaneck & Son. Crafted using precious natural Burmese rubies, the striking neckpiece, earrings, and bangles spotlighted her natural beauty. Burmese rubies are -renowned for their deep crimson hue and remarkable clarity stemming from their unique geological origins.

    The luxurious jewellery celebrated not only the couple's big day but also paid homage to the prized ruby gemstones' illustrious heritage. Burmese rubies from the Mogok valley hold historical significance as symbols of prestige, making them a timeless choice. Their brilliant scarlet shade and purity elevated Merchant's already dazzling appearance.

    With increasing scarcity due to rigorous mining standards, these natural rubies are a symbol of affluence. Expert gemologists appreciate their unparalleled color and translucency, explaining their high demand in high-end pieces. The lustrous rubies complemented Merchant's traditional attire seamlessly, highlighting her bridal glow on her meaningful pre-wedding function. Her look embodied how these treasured rubies can accentuate both classic and contemporary ensembles effortlessly.

    How Certain Medications Can Increase Your Sensitivity to Extreme Heat
    Actor clarifies remarks on chemistry with co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

