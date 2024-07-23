How Certain Medications Can Increase Your Sensitivity to Extreme Heat

Are your medications making you more sensitive to the heat?

As temperatures soar across the country with the intense summer heatwaves, many individuals may find themselves more vulnerable to the sweltering conditions. Certain prescription drugs that are commonly used to treat a variety of health issues can negatively impact how our bodies regulate temperature. When combined with periods of extreme heat, this heightened sensitivity poses serious risks that must be addressed.

doctors warn that blood pressure medications, antidepressants, antihistamines and other drug classes may leave patients more sensitive to rising temperatures. By affecting sweating responses, blood flow, thirst levels and our internal thermostat, these drugs can make it problematic for the body to cool down efficiently. As a result, conditions like heat exhaustion and the life-threatening heat stroke become more likely.

Antihypertensives are among the medications of particular concern. As drugs that lower blood pressure, they can curb sweating and circulation near the skin. This impacts the essential process of radiating excess heat from our core. Similarly, psychiatric medications targeted at depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder or other mental health issues are also known to disrupt natural temperature regulation. Even commonly used allergy medications fall into this category by potentially reducing sweating output.

Symptoms indicating the body is overwhelmed in the heat include dizziness, rapid pulse, nausea, headache, confusion and muscle cramps. Those affected must seek urgent medical help to avoid further deteriorating health. While consuming plenty of water and limiting outdoor exertion can help when a heat advisory is issued, consulting your doctor is highly recommended. Temporary adjustments to drug dosage or timing may alleviate risks, say experts. Overall, being aware of how specific prescription drugs can heighten sensitivity to summer temperatures is key to staying safe.