Shahid Kapoor’s nourishing South Indian breakfast choice and its health perks

Shahid Kapoor starts his day with a South Indian favorite

Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor recently revealed what fuels his mornings – a filling yet light South Indian breakfast. In a recent interview, the actor known for hits like Kabir Singh and Jersey said “My mornings are usually something like uttapam or idli, which are very light options.”

What makes the inclusion of these fermented dishes in his breakfast noteworthy is the health benefits associated with them. Kapoor explained that while they are easy to digest, fermented foods are also recommended by Ayurveda to start the day. Experts agree that the gut-friendly bacteria released during fermentation boost overall wellness.

Should others also incorporate fermented foods everyday? Nutritionists advise moderation over excess. While probiotic-rich uttapam and idli support digestion, ready-made versions may be high in preservatives. Additionally, individual tolerance plays a role. For the maximum benefit and least side-effects, nutritionist Divya Malik recommends homemade preparations a couple times a week.

In summary, Shahid Kapoor's love for South Indian breakfast highlights traditional foods' health halo when consumed in moderation. By including easy to digest yet nutrient-dense uttapam and idli occasionally, many can reap gut-nourishing benefits per Ayurveda. But quantity and freshness must also be kept in mind for optimum results.