    Son praises father’s love as Biden ends 2020 presidential bid

    Son Express Gratitude as President Withdraws from Primary Race

    As another chapter closes in the competitive Democratic primary season, emotions were high for one family playing a central role. Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, offered heartfelt praise for the unconditional love and support shown by his father throughout the ups and downs. Biden announced he was ending his campaign for the party nomination after disappointing showings in early voting states.

    In a statement to the press, Hunter said “My dad has always been there for me, especially in my most difficult times, with compassion and encouragement.” He highlighted how through challenging personal struggles of his own, his father never wavered in his devotion. Biden emphasized family as central to who he is, and Hunter acknowledged with deep appreciation all that his dad has sacrificed for him over the years.

    Jill Biden, wife of the former VP, also reflected on the bittersweet feeling after her husband's exit from the race. Though proud of his message and service, she admitted it was difficult to close this intense chapter where “our whole family was all in.” Dr. Biden expressed heartfelt thanks for all those who joined their campaign seeking a return to decency and truth. While the road ends here, she remains optimistic the shared values of unity and integrity will continue to hold influence going forward.

