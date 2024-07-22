back to top
Search
    India‘Leaked question paper' through WhatsApp': SC commences hearing on pleas related to...
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    ‘Leaked question paper’ through WhatsApp’: SC commences hearing on pleas related to row over NEET-UG

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Jul 22: The Supreme Court on Monday commenced hearing on a batch of petitions related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam, NEET-UG 2024.

    The top court was told by a counsel for NEET-UG aspirants that the Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the prestigious exam, has admitted to paper leak and the dissemination of the ‘leaked question paper' through WhatsApp.

    At the outset, the bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwla and Manoj Misra asked the counsel for the parties as to what emerged from the declaration of the centre-wise and city-wise results of the exam.

    The hearing is underway.

    An analysis of results released by NTA on Saturday indicated that the candidates who allegedly benefitted from the paper leak and other irregularities did not do well. Some centres, however, showed high concentration of well-performing students, it revealed.

    The voluminous data of over 23 lakh candidates from 4,750 centres was not released in a cumulative format but in a drop-down menu for each centre. The data was released on the direction of the Supreme Court which is hearing several petitions over the alleged irregularities as lakhs of aspirants await a final verdict on the fate of the exam.

    The performance of the candidates from the centres under the scanner — such as Oasis School, Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, Hardayal Public School, Jhajjar, , Jay Jalaram School in Godhra, Gujarat — were comparatively much below par.

    On July 18, the bench directed the NTA to declare by 12 noon of July 20 the centre and city-wise results of the controversy-ridden exam while masking the identities of the aspirants.

    The bench had said it wanted to ascertain whether candidates appearing at allegedly tainted centres scored more marks than those elsewhere.

    The bench is hearing more than 40 pleas, including those filed by NTA, seeking transfer of cases pending against it in various high courts regarding the alleged irregularities in the exam to the Supreme Court to avoid multiplicity of litigations.

    More than 23.33 lakh students had taken the test on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 overseas.

    In their affidavits filed earlier in the apex court, the Centre and the NTA had said that scrapping the exam would be “counterproductive” and “seriously jeopardise” lakhs of honest candidates in the absence of any proof of large-scale breach of confidentiality.

    The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

    Previous article
    Play your games again in 2029, till then rise above politics, work for the nation: PM tells Opposition ahead of Budget Session
    Next article
    Son praises father’s love as Biden ends 2020 presidential bid
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Play your games again in 2029, till then rise above politics, work for the nation: PM tells Opposition ahead of Budget Session

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 22: An unusually combative Prime Minister...

    My relationship with virat kohli is not for TRP: Gautam Gambhir

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai, Jul 22: India’s newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir...

    Terrorist killed in ongoing operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 22: An unidentified terrorist was killed and...

    25th Amarnath Yatra batch with over 3,200 pilgrims leaves from Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 22: Over 3,200 devotees enthusiastically left from...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The Simpsons leave fans stunned again with an uncanny Kamala Harris...

    New Polls Show Vice President Kamala Harris in Dead Heat or...

    Son praises father’s love as Biden ends 2020 presidential bid