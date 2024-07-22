Play your games again in 2029, till then rise above politics, work for the nation: PM tells Opposition ahead of Budget Session

New Delhi, Jul 22: An unusually combative Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told the opposition parties to pause their games of political one-upmanship until the next elections in 2029 and work for the country till then.



Noting that Parliament is for the country and not for the parties, Modi said whatever fights had to be fought had been fought in the recently held elections and the people had delivered their mandate.

“Now all political parties have a special responsibility. For the next five years we have to fight for the country; for the next five years let's rise above politics to dedicate ourselves to the nation. In January 2029 again when elections happen you can play whatever games you want but till then let's work to empower the poor, women, farmers and youth, launch a people's campaign and attain the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047,” the PM said.



He recalled with anguish the “undemocratic attempts to throttle the voice of an elected party”.

“For two and a half hours the voice of prime minister was throttled in the very first session after the return of any government for the third term and there was no repentance for this,” the PM said adding that Parliament is for the nation and not for parties.



“I am at pains to say that from 2014 onwards many MPs did not get a chance to speak in Parliament due to the negative politics or some parties which misused Parliament to cloak their failures,” said Modi, urging MPs to enrich parliamentary debates.

He said critical remarks are not bad, negative remarks are.



The PM also said that the first full budget of the third term of NDA government “will lay the foundations for the attainment of the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and will give direction for the next five years of the government”.



Again hailing the third term for any government for the first time in 60 years, Modi said, “This session is an important milestone in the glorious journey of India's democracy. It's a matter of immense pride for us that after 60 years a government has returned for the third time and will get the good fortune of presenting the first budget of the third term. This is a moment of pride for the country.”



The PM said the budget to be presented on Tuesday would be an important budget of ‘Amrut kaal'.



“The budget will determine the direction of five years of the government and will lay the foundation for making India developed in 2047.



We will come before the nation tomorrow with a strong budget,” he assured.



The PM said India is the fastest growing among major economies with 8 per cent growth in the past three years.



“Today India has a positive outlook, investment and performance and opportunities are at their peak. This is an important milestone in our development journey. I urge all MPs notwithstanding the party they represent to enrich Parliament with their interventions,” the PM said.