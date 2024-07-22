back to top
    New Polls Show Vice President Kamala Harris in Dead Heat or Leading Former President Donald Trump

    As the 2024 election draws nearer, recent nationwide public opinion surveys reveal an interesting matchup between current Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Multiple independent polls conducted over the past month show Harris leading Trump or in a statistical dead heat if the election were held today.

    While still early, these findings represent a significant shift compared to past general election polling matchups. In prior surveys dating back to 2021, Trump held a consistent edge of around 5 percentage points over Harris. However, the latest batch of opinion polls paint a different picture, with Harris either ahead or within the margin of error versus Trump.

    Political analysts point to several factors that may be contributing to Harris' improved numbers. Her visibility and leadership role as Vice President have increased awareness and favorability compared to her pre-election ratings in 2020. At the same time, Trump's persistent false election claims and January 6th investigation continue dominating headlines in a way that casts doubt on his viability for a second term.

    Of course, much can change between now and 2024. Both candidates will face intense scrutiny as the campaign unfolds. But these initial polls stand out in suggesting the dynamics of a potential Harris-Trump showdown may now be up for grabs. With the first major election year contests just around the corner, the matchup is undoubtedly one that will be closely watched by partisans on both sides.

