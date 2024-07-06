back to top
    Soldier Injured In Gun Battle With Terrorists In J&K’s Kulgam

    Srinagar, Jul 6: A soldier of the elite unit was injured in an ongoing gun battle that broke out between militants and security forces in Kulgam district of and on Saturday, officials said.

    The gun battle broke out at a time when there is a heightened security across the valley due to the ongoing that started on last Saturday from the twin tracks of Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the Baltal route in Ganderbal district.
    The encounter erupted at Modergam Village of Kulgam when joint teams of forces were carrying out a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the area following an input about the presence of militants.
    “The CASO turned into a gun battle as the joint team of forces came under fire. In the initial exchange of fire, a soldier was injured ,” a security officer said.
    He said additional forces have been rushed to the area to ensure that militants don't manage to break the cordon.
    J&K Police said that forces were on job.
    “Encounter started at Modergam Village of #Kulgam District. Police and Security Forces are on job. Further details shall follow,” J&K Police said in a post on X.

    Two BSF Personnel Killed In Separate Accidents In J&K
    BJP Reviews Strategy, Plans Future Programs In J&K: G Kishan Reddy
