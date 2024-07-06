Two BSF Personnel Killed In Separate Accidents In J&K

back to top
    , Jul 6: Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector, were killed in separate road accidents in Kathua and Udhampur districts of Jammu and on Saturday, officials said.

    ASI Parshotam Singh (58), a resident of Pradesh, lost his life, while two of his colleagues were rescued when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into Ujh canal near Rajbagh in Kathua district, they said.
    They said Singh was driving the car when he lost control over the vehicle while moving from Jasrota to Rajbagh.
    Rescuers managed to save the lives of two BSF personnel but Singh was swept away by a strong current and later he was found in a critical condition and sent to a hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors, the officials said.
    In another accident, BSF jawan Amit Kumar Shukla (30) died when a cab turned turtle inside Chenani-Nashri tunnel in Udhampur district.
    Shukla, who was posted in J-K, was on way to his home in Jharkhand on leave, officials said. (Agencies)

