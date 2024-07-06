BJP Reviews Strategy, Plans Future Programs In J&K: G Kishan Reddy

Jammu, Jul 6: Ahead of the assembly polls, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, who is in charge of poll-bound Jammu and Kashmir, said on July 6 that they are conducting a review and will discuss the upcoming programs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Union Territory.



The BJP will hold an executive meeting with its Jammu and Kashmir unit on July 6, which will be chaired by Union Minister J.P. Nadda, who will arrive in Jammu city later in the day. The meeting will be held in Jammu.

G. Kishan Reddy, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, BJP's J-K election co-incharge Ashish Sood, and Union Minister Jitendra Singh are among those who will attend the meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, G. Reddy told reporters in Jammu, “We are conducting a review after the Lok Sabha elections. We formed the government for the third time. We will discuss the upcoming programs of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir.”

“The National President, J.P. Nadda, will come and prepare a roadmap for the upcoming 3-4 months… We will also take feedback from the party workers,” Reddy added.

The BJP leader claimed that there was a positive environment in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

“After the abrogation of Article 370, there is a positive environment and peace here. Because of this, we are sure that support for the BJP will increase in the coming time,” Reddy said.

Tarun Chugh said, “State Working Committee meetings are happening all over the country. BJP National President J.P. Nadda is going to attend the meeting here. It is because of the party workers that the BJP has formed the government for the third time.”

On the Assembly elections likely to be held in Jammu and Kashmir by the end of September as per the timeline fixed by the Supreme Court, Chugh said, “It is the Election Commission's job to announce the elections. The BJP has always guarded democracy. The BJP is a worker-based party; we discuss and move forward together.”

J-K is likely to see its first Assembly election in September this year, according to the timeline fixed by the Supreme Court after the erstwhile state's special status was scrapped in 2019. The last Assembly election in the erstwhile state was held in 2014.

The BJP-led government scrapped Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 and bifurcated the state into two union territories. There have been demands from political parties for early assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and the restoration of statehood. Earlier, the Supreme Court had asked the Election Commission of India and the Centre to conduct polls by September. (Agencies)