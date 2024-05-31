back to top
Socomec India appointsLohithashan Potti as Dy GM, Operational Marketing
Socomec India appointsLohithashan Potti as Dy GM, Operational Marketing

Tawi: Socomec, a global specialist in the design and manufacturing of LV power management solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Lohithashan Potti as the Deputy General Manager, Operational Marketing of its Power Conversion in the Greater region. With over 19 years of experience in the electrical systems, UPS market, solar and energy storage systems, Lohithashan brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to his new role.Lohithashan joins Socomec from Reliance Power Electronics Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, where he served as the Senior General Manager of Product Management. On this significant appointment, Meenu Singhal, Regional Managing Director – Greater India, Socomec, said: “We are delighted to welcome Lohithashan back to the Socomec family. His extensive experience and expertise in product management and business development will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our power conversion solutions. We are confident that his leadership will drive our growth strategy and help us achieve new milestones in the region.”In his new role, Lohithashan will oversee operational marketing, spearhead product development, and drive strategic initiatives to foster business growth. He will master the offer knowledge, execute the offer strategy in Greater India, and support sales strategy execution while collaborating with other regional teams to optimize results. His primary goals will be to ensure Socomec's solutions exceed customer expectations by prioritizing customer requirements, defining product vision, and working closely with all internal and external stakeholders to achieve revenue and customer satisfaction objectives.Lohithashan expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, stating: “I am excited to re-join Socomec and be part of its journey to success. I look forward to collaborating with the exceptional teams to deliver exceptional value to our customers. By closely aligning with their needs and defining a clear product vision, we will achieve remarkable success and set new benchmarks in the power conversion market.”

Alleged fraudulent transactions in the accounts of the KMVSTDC Ltd
Phoenix Marketcity, Pune unveils Exclusive Spring Décor: Panda World
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

