back to top
Search
JammuAlleged fraudulent transactions in the accounts of the KMVSTDC Ltd
JammuJammu Kashmir

Alleged fraudulent transactions in the accounts of the KMVSTDC Ltd

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi: The Bank is cognizant of the alleged fraudulent transactions in the accounts of the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (KMVSTDC) Limited (a Government of Karnataka Undertaking) which happened at our M.G. Road Branch, Bengaluru. The Bank has promptly declared the transactions in question as fraudulent, when the irregularities came to light. To ensure a thorough investigation and swift identification of the culprits, we have filed a formal complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) vide complaint number ROBNGE/1649:2024 dated 30.05.2024. Additionally, three branch officials have been placed under suspension pending further inquiry. Union Bank of is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and transparency. We are fully cooperating with the authorities to resolve this matter justly and expeditiously. Our dedication to our customers and stakeholders remains our top priority, and we are taking all necessary steps to prevent such incidents.

Previous article
At least 25 poll staff among 40 heat-related deaths as north India boils
Next article
Socomec India appointsLohithashan Potti as Dy GM, Operational Marketing
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

CDPL launches ‘Godrej My Farm Milk’

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi:  Creamline Dairy Products Limited (CDPL), a subsidiary of...

IDFC FIRST Bank to raise Rs 3,200 cr via preferential issue

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: IDFC FIRST Bank has laid a robust...

Phoenix Marketcity, Pune unveils Exclusive Spring Décor: Panda World

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: Phoenix Marketcity Pune is proud to announce the...

Socomec India appointsLohithashan Potti as Dy GM, Operational Marketing

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: Socomec, a global specialist in the design and...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Brian stroke emerging a new epidemic: experts

CDPL launches ‘Godrej My Farm Milk’

IDFC FIRST Bank to raise Rs 3,200 cr via preferential issue