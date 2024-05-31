Phoenix Marketcity, Pune unveils Exclusive Spring Décor: Panda World

Jammu Tawi: Phoenix Marketcity Pune is proud to announce the unveiling of a spectacular Spring Décor installation, “Panda World,” crafted by the internationally acclaimed Belgian artist, Tomas De Bruyne. This exclusive event promises to offer an unparalleled experience of magnificence and splendor, where Tomas De Bruyne's exceptional skill and boundless imagination come to life.The ‘Panda World' installation at Phoenix Marketcity, Pune, epitomizes Tomas De Bruyne's signature style, blending unseen creativity with functionality and perfect execution. Known for creating magical oversized floral installations, Tomas De Bruyne uses stunning color palettes tailored to clients' tastes and needs, ensuring each design is a unique masterpiece. The unveiling of ‘Panda World' is set to be a landmark event, offering visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the sheer magnificence of Tomas De Bruyne's artistry. This installation is not just a visual treat but an embodiment of class, finesse, and unbridled passion for perfection.Tomas De Bruyne is a globally renowned floral designer and the founder of Tomas De Bruyne Floral Experiences Worldwide, a company celebrated for its large-scale floral art installations for unique weddings, private celebrations, and prestigious social events.Since its inception in 1999, Tomas De Bruyne's company has become synonymous with exquisite floral artistry and impeccable design. Tomas De Bruyne has created stunning floral installations for prestigious clients around the world. His work ranges from being the personal decorator for the Swarovski family to setting up breathtaking designs for high-end Indian weddings. His expertise was also sought as a Senior Advisor for the Olympic Games in Beijing. An influential figure in the world of floral design, he has authored over 15 books and has won numerous international competitions. In recognition of his contributions to floral art, a new variety of Gloriosa lily was named after him in 2005, under the patronage of Princess Nora, wife of HRH Prince Saud of KSA.PhoenixMarketcity, Pune invites everyone to witness the magic of “Panda World” and experience the grandeur of Tomas De Bruyne's exceptional decor. This spring, let the captivating world of art inspire and enchant you like never before.