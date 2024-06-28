Social media giants and celebrities stress online safety for teens through enhanced features and open parent-child dialogues

Social media platforms have increasingly realized the importance of protecting young users from potential online threats. Snap Inc, known for its photo messaging app Snapchat, recently rolled out new features focused on safeguarding teen safety.

The California-based company enhanced location sharing controls and strengthening of privacy settings for users aged 13 to 17. These tweaks are meant to give youngsters additional protection while allowing them to connect with friends.

At an event organized by Snapchat in Mumbai, eminent celebrities and experts deliberated on the critical issue of online security for minors. Actress Tisca Chopra, who has voiced concern over inappropriate content affecting children's development, attended alongside teenage influencer Nitanshi Goel and family therapist Maria Goretti.

Moderated by policy consultant Aparajita Bharti, the discussion explored ways to ensure teens have a safe social experience. Goretti emphasized building open communication with kids to guide them responsibly. Both she and Chopra stressed the importance of not letting online opinions influence a child's original thinking.

Goel believes restricting interaction with unknown people and focusing on friends enhances safety. She said communicating online activities to parents fosters trust between them.

Snap's public policy leader Uthara Ganesh said every design decision at the company prioritizes safety and privacy. She explained new location and blocking updates aim to minimize harmful contact.

Experts agreed the internet can be useful when guarded by strong family bonds and frank parent-child discussions on related risks and responsibilities. With tech platforms continuously strengthening safeguards and caregivers prioritizing healthy communication, young users can hopefully harness online possibilities safely.