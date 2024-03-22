Snowfall in Gulmarg Delights Tourists as Rain Hits Kashmir Plains

Srinagar, Mar 22: The scenic region of Kashmir experienced a change in weather over the past 24 hours, with some welcome snowfall in Gulmarg and rainfall across the plains. According to officials from the Meteorological Department, the popular ski resort town of Gulmarg received 1.5cm of fresh powdery snow. This light dusting was sure to please the visitors enjoying the snow-capped peaks and slopes.



Elsewhere in the valley, rains fell on Srinagar and surrounding areas. Srinagar saw 9.7mm of rainfall while other locations like Qazigund saw up to 16mm. The precipitation caused temperatures to drop noticeably from the day before. While this brought cooler conditions, it did remain above freezing across weather stations.



Gulmarg's minimum settled at -0.5C overnight, just over 1 degree above normal levels. Pahalgam and Kokernag also dipped but held above 3C. Forecasts indicate the potential for more rain or snow through next week, with intermittent light precipitation predicted from the 27th. However, the incoming weekend should provide a brief break from precipitation across Kashmir.