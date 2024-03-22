Search
Jammu KashmirSnowfall in Gulmarg Delights Tourists as Rain Hits Kashmir Plains
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

Snowfall in Gulmarg Delights Tourists as Rain Hits Kashmir Plains

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, Mar 22: The scenic region of experienced a change in over the past 24 hours, with some welcome snowfall in Gulmarg and rainfall across the plains. According to officials from the Meteorological Department, the popular ski resort town of Gulmarg received 1.5cm of fresh powdery snow. This light dusting was sure to please the visitors enjoying the snow-capped peaks and slopes.

Elsewhere in the valley, rains fell on Srinagar and surrounding areas. Srinagar saw 9.7mm of rainfall while other locations like Qazigund saw up to 16mm. The precipitation caused temperatures to drop noticeably from the day before. While this brought cooler conditions, it did remain above freezing across weather stations.

Gulmarg's minimum settled at -0.5C overnight, just over 1 degree above normal levels. Pahalgam and Kokernag also dipped but held above 3C. Forecasts indicate the potential for more rain or snow through next week, with intermittent light precipitation predicted from the 27th. However, the incoming weekend should provide a brief break from precipitation across Kashmir.

Previous article
Lady Killed, 2 Injured As Mini Bus Turns Turtle In Jammu Outskirts
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Lady Killed, 2 Injured As Mini Bus Turns Turtle In Jammu Outskirts

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Mar 22: A lady was killed while two...

Jammu AIIMS launches telemedicine services to bring healthcare to people’s doorsteps across Jammu

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Mar 22: Access to quality healthcare is a...

Bucket symbol allocated to DPAP for Lok Sabha polls

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 22: The Election Commission of India has...

Delhi CM Kejriwal’s arrest sparks worries over ruling party’s election fears

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 22: With less than a month to...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Lady Killed, 2 Injured As Mini Bus Turns Turtle In Jammu...

Jammu AIIMS launches telemedicine services to bring healthcare to people’s doorsteps...

Bucket symbol allocated to DPAP for Lok Sabha polls