Ajatshatru Lauds Indian Govt’s Decision To Abrogate Art 370 In J&K At Geneva Convention

GENEVA, Mar 22: M.K Ajatshatru Singh, senior BJP leader and former minister, commended the Government of India's bold decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. This historic move corrected the longstanding injustice endured by the people of the region over the past seven decades.

Speaking in his address at UN, the senior BJP leader said “Since the constitutional reforms in 2019, there has been a significant decline in terrorist incidents in the region. From 2004 to 2014, Jammu and Kashmir experienced a total of 7,217 terrorist incidents. However, thanks to the reforms, terror incidents have decreased by over 70%. This improvement underscores the effectiveness of the government's actions in restoring peace and stability to the region.”

“Moreover, on the socio-economic front, the reduction of poverty in Jammu and Kashmir from 40.45% in 2005-2006 to a mere 2.81% in 2022-2023 is a testament to the optimal utilization of development funds. The recent interim budget for 2024 allocated a substantial $14 billion for Jammu and Kashmir, further demonstrating the government's commitment to the region's prosperity,” he added.

M.K Ajatshatru Singh said over the past nine years, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a remarkable revolution in infrastructure development, including the establishment of new medical colleges, tunnels, railway lines, and civic infrastructure. These advancements have been achieved while preserving the rich cultural heritage of the region, he added.

However, it is essential to acknowledge that not all parts of Jammu and Kashmir have benefited equally. Recent protests in regions under Pakistani occupation highlight the growing awareness of economic disparities compared to those under Indian administration. As the son of Dr. Karan Singh, the titular king of undivided Jammu and Kashmir and Grandson of Maharaja Hari Singh ji, he expressed deep concern for the plight of those living under Pakistani occupation.

The former minister appealed to the United Nations to take concrete steps in accordance with Security Council resolutions to ameliorate the situation faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir under Pakistani occupation. It is imperative that the international community addresses their grievances and ensures their fundamental rights are upheld, he concluded.