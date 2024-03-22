Lady Killed, 2 Injured As Mini Bus Turns Turtle In Jammu Outskirts

JAMMU, Mar 22: A lady was killed while two people sustained injuries when a minibus they were traveling in turned turtle in the Miran Sahib area here in the city outskirts.

Police said that a minibus, while overtaking another, skidded off and rolled down the road this morning in the Miran Sahib area.

“One lady passenger died in the mishap while two others suffered injuries,” said police.

They added that the injured were rushed to the Sub-District Hospital, R. S. Pura.

The police have taken cognizance. (Agencies)