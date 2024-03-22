Jammu AIIMS launches telemedicine services to bring healthcare to people’s doorsteps across Jammu

Search
By: Northlines

Date:

, Mar 22: Access to quality healthcare is a challenge for many living in remote rural areas of Jammu. However, this is all set to change with the launch of Jammu AIIMS' new telemedicine services starting next Tuesday.

Through this innovative facility, experts from Jammu AIIMS will be available to provide online medical consultations to patients and doctors across the union territory. District hospitals will be connected to Jammu AIIMS' specialists, allowing real-time guidance on complex cases. Patients from far-flung villages who visit local centers will benefit tremendously from this referral system.

The state-of-the- telemedicine will drastically reduce travel times and costs for those seeking specialist care. Doctors too will gain from expert advice on difficult diagnoses. Trial runs are currently underway to test the equipment and train staff. Staff from Delhi AIIMS will help impart skills in operating the telemedicine platforms.

Director of Jammu AIIMS, Dr. Shakti Gupta affirmed that the launch is imminent. “This will greatly help deliver healthcare services to people living in rural regions,” he mentioned. Plans are also afoot to deploy e-buses connecting remote areas directly to the AIIMS hospital in Vijaypur, Samba.

With the rollout of these innovative telemedicine services, Jammu AIIMS is fulfilling its mandate of providing affordable and accessible healthcare for all. The new initiative sets the gold standard for leveraging technology in removing barriers to quality medical care.

