Snow envelops Gulmarg, other parts, rains lash plains

Weatherman predicts more snow till Feb 4; Avalanche warning issued for 6 districts

Srinagar, Jan 31: After the culmination of Chillai-Kalan, several places across the Valley continued to experience fresh snowfall on Wednesday while the plains received light rains with the weatherman predicting more snowfall till February 04.

According to KNO news agency, Sopore town, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Shopian, Gurez and other places across the Valley have received fresh snowfall today.

As per the forecast, the Meteorological department (MeT) said that there is a possibility of heavy snowfall over few higher reaches of North, North western and South Kashmir areas till tomorrow morning.

“Few lower reaches and plains of North, Northwestern and South Kashmir region may receive snowfall depth of 6-8 inches, while plains of Central Kashmir may receive 2-4 inches during tonight and tomorrow early morning,” the officials in the MeT Department said.

On February 02, the weather is expected to remain generally dry with possibility of very light snow at isolated higher reaches while on February 3rd and 4th, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at many places of J&K.

Moreover, the MeT officials said that the weather improve from February 5 as dry is expected from February 5 to 12

The MeT has also issued an advisory, saying that due to intermittent light to moderate snow since past three days over higher reaches, significant snow accumulated over higher reaches of North and Northwestern parts of Kashmir division which lead to temporary closure of roads of higher reaches and important passes, thereby the travellers are advised to plan accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management issued an avalanche warning for 6 districts in the next 24 hours amid inclement weather.

According to a statement, an avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2800 & 3500 metres in Doda and Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours.

The statement reads that an avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2400 metres in Poonch, Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara districts in the next 24 hours.

It advised people living in these areas to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas.