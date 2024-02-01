4 women among 8 killed, 7 injured in Baramulla accident

LG announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to NoKs of deceased, Rs 1 lakh for injured

Srinagar, Jan 31: Eight people including four women were killed, while seven others were injured after a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Boniyar area of Baramulla on Wednesday.

The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured besides announced ex-gratia.

Block Medical Officer (BMO), Boniyar, Dr. Khursheed Ahmed Khan said that eight people were dead and seven others were injured in the deadly accident. The injured were shifted to Baramulla hospital for necessary treatment.

He identified the deceased as Tahira, wife of Reyaz Ahmed Sheikh, Amina Bano, daughter of Abdul Gani Sheikh, Mohammed Maqbool, son of Ahmed Sheikh, Maqsood Ahmed, son of Ghulam Rasool Sheikh, Sameena Begum, wife of Abdul Hamid Shah, Sarwa Begum, wife of Ghulam Mohammed Bakhshi, Abdul Rehman Lone, son of Fathe Lone and Abdul Razak, son of Abdul Rehman — all residents of Bujithallan.

The injured were identified as Shabir Ahmed, son of Abdul Gani, Khursheed Ahmed, son of Manzoor Ahmed Sheikh, Junaid Ahmed, son of Mohammed Ashraf, Shabir Ahmed, son of Mohammed Abdullah, Meema, daughter of Mohammed Iqbal Sheikh, Mohammed Shafi, son of Bashir Ahmed and Yasir Ahmed, son of Reyaz Ahmed — all residents of Bujithallan.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and extended support to those currently undergoing medical treatment at GMC Baramulla.

As a gesture of assistance, the DC also announced a relief of Rs 1 lakh to the Next of Kin (NOK) of each deceased besides Rs 50,000 to the injured persons.

He also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the recovery of the injured. “Deeply saddened by the tragic accident. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured,” reads a post from LG on X.