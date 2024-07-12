Snow Cover Declines 12.72% in Major River Basins of Himachal Pradesh

According to the latest satellite imagery studies conducted by Himachal Pradesh's State Centre on Climate Change, the snow cover in the four major river basins of the state has witnessed an average decline of 12.72% during the 2023-24 winter season as compared to the previous year.

The four river basins studied were the Chenab, Ravi, Beas and Sutlej, which originate in the Himalayan region of Himachal Pradesh and are lifelines for the state. The maximum reduction in snow cover was recorded in the Chenab basin at 15.39%, followed by 12.45% in the Sutlej basin, 9.89% in the Ravi basin and 7.65% in the Beas basin.

What is most alarming is the decline recorded specifically in the month of January – a whopping 67% reduction in the Sutlej basin, 64% in the Ravi basin, 43% in the Beas basin and 42% in the Chenab basin when compared to January 2023 levels. Snow cover saw a more positive trend in February and March across all basins.

An average of one-third of Himachal Pradesh's total geographical area remains under thick snow during winter, providing critical water supply for farming, drinking and other needs through the year. The declining snow levels are thus a cause of concern. State capital Shimla also received negligible snowfall over the past two winters.

Experts attribute the changing patterns to global warming. Most Himalayan glaciers are also losing mass rapidly. Unless concrete climate action is taken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through sustainable solutions, experts fear the snow-fed river system sustaining Himachal could be severely impacted in the coming years. With agriculture being a major source of livelihood, declining snow reserves pose a serious threat to the state's economy and food security.