Himachal CM inaugurates solar plant and fisheries training projects in Una

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu recently inaugurated two impactful projects aimed at empowering the youth and promoting green initiatives in Una district of Himachal Pradesh. He presided over the foundation stone laying ceremony for a 5 MW solar power plant and a state-of-the-art fisheries training centre.

Both these projects are being established in Gagret at a total cost of Rs. 36.17 crores. The solar power facility coming up at Bhanjal village involves an investment of Rs. 31 crores and will generate clean electricity using solar power once operational. Spread over nine hectares of land, it is expected to be commissioned within eight months and add 10.54 million units to the state's renewable energy capacities annually.

The fisheries training centre at Deoli village aims to skill local youth in aquaculture and allied activities. Allocated Rs. 5.17 crores, the centre will impart hands-on training to help graduates secure livelihoods. Addressing attendees, the CM remarked on Una's growing solar power generation which is set to reach 45 MW soon. He highlighted projects underway or in the pipeline worth over Rs. 300 crores to promote a green and self-reliant Himachal.

Sukhu also spoke of accelerated development plans to offset delays caused by recent assembly bypolls. Both these upcoming facilities are praiseworthy efforts to equip communities with technical expertise and foster environmentally-friendly businesses. Their timely completion as targeted will undoubtedly benefit Una's progress.