back to top
Search
    HimachalHimachal CM inaugurates solar plant and fisheries training projects in Una
    HimachalLatest News

    Himachal CM inaugurates solar plant and fisheries training projects in Una

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu recently inaugurated two impactful projects aimed at empowering the youth and promoting green initiatives in Una district of Pradesh. He presided over the foundation stone laying ceremony for a 5 MW solar power plant and a state-of-the- fisheries training centre.

    Both these projects are being established in Gagret at a total cost of Rs. 36.17 crores. The solar power facility coming up at Bhanjal village involves an investment of Rs. 31 crores and will generate clean electricity using solar power once operational. Spread over nine hectares of land, it is expected to be commissioned within eight months and add 10.54 million units to the state's renewable energy capacities annually.

    The fisheries training centre at Deoli village aims to skill local youth in aquaculture and allied activities. Allocated Rs. 5.17 crores, the centre will impart hands-on training to help graduates secure livelihoods. Addressing attendees, the CM remarked on Una's growing solar power generation which is set to reach 45 MW soon. He highlighted projects underway or in the pipeline worth over Rs. 300 crores to promote a green and self-reliant Himachal.

    Sukhu also spoke of accelerated development plans to offset delays caused by recent assembly bypolls. Both these upcoming facilities are praiseworthy efforts to equip communities with technical expertise and foster environmentally-friendly businesses. Their timely completion as targeted will undoubtedly benefit Una's progress.

    Previous article
    Snow Cover Declines 12.72% in Major River Basins of Himachal Pradesh
    Next article
    Govt Degree Colleges of Kashmir Recruitment 2024 Notification Out: Check Posts, Eligibility, Apply Now
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Snow Cover Declines 12.72% in Major River Basins of Himachal Pradesh

    Northlines Northlines -
    According to the latest satellite imagery studies conducted by...

    Haryana Exploring Job Opportunities for Former Agniveers

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Haryana government is considering setting aside jobs for...

    SC orders Haryana Govt to Remove Barricades at Shambhu Border Blocking National Highway

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Supreme Court recently intervened in the ongoing issue...

    Punjab and Haryana High Court : Police in India cannot register harassment cases for incidents abroad

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently provided an...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt Degree Colleges of Kashmir Recruitment 2024 Notification Out: Check Posts,...

    Snow Cover Declines 12.72% in Major River Basins of Himachal Pradesh

    Snow Cover Declines 12.72% in Major River Basins of Himachal Pradesh

    Haryana Exploring Job Opportunities for Former Agniveers