    Govt Degree Colleges of Kashmir Recruitment 2024 Notification Out: Check Posts, Eligibility, Apply Now

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Govt Degree Colleges of Recruitment 2024: Department of Higher J&K, Office of Nodal Principal Kashmir Division Colleges has invited applications from eligible candidates (Domiciles of J&K UT) for engagement as Lecturers/Asst. Librarians/Physical Training Instructors (PTIs) and Teaching Assistants on Academic Arrangement in Govt. Degree Colleges of Kashmir division for the Academic Session 2024-25.

    Candidates need to apply through the online portal www.nodalofficekdc.co.in which shall open on 9th of July 2024 (Tuesday) at 10 AM and close on the 18th of July 2024 (Thursday)at 5 PM.

    Important Dates:
    Start Date: 09th July 2024
    Last Date: 18th July 2024

    Vacancy Details: Hiring Lecturers, Teaching Assistants, Librarians & Physical Training Instructors on Academic Arrangements in Kashmir Division Colleges.

    • Lecturers
    • Teaching Assistants
    • Librarians
    • Physical Training Instructors (PTIs)

    Lecturer/Asst. Librarians/PTI
    – Qualification: Master's Degree in relevant subject with at least 55% marks (50% in case of SC/ST/Differently abled) with NET/SET/SLET or Ph.D.
    Teaching Assistant
    – Qualification: Master's degree in relevant subject with at least 55% marks (50% in case of SC/ST/Differently abled candidates).

    Govt Degree Colleges of Kashmir Recruitment 2024 Notification Out: Check Posts, Eligibility, Apply Now

     

    Age Limit: Candidates should be below 60 years of age at the time of joining. Any candidate acquiring the age of 60 years during the engagement period shall be disengaged.

    Application Fee: The application processing fee is Rs 100/-.

    How to Apply: Applicants can apply for the above positions through an online portal available at the website of the Nodal Principal, Kashmir division (https://nodalofficekdc.co.in) with effect from 09.07.2024 to 18.07.2024 (both days inclusive)

    IMPORTANT LINKS:
    Apply Online: APPLY LINK (Starts from 09-07-2024)
    Official Notification: Download PDF
    Website: https://nodalofficekdc.co.in/

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

