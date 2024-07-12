Govt Degree Colleges of Kashmir Recruitment 2024 Notification Out: Check Posts, Eligibility, Apply Now

Govt Degree Colleges of Kashmir Recruitment 2024: Department of Higher Education J&K, Office of Nodal Principal Kashmir Division Colleges has invited applications from eligible candidates (Domiciles of J&K UT) for engagement as Lecturers/Asst. Librarians/Physical Training Instructors (PTIs) and Teaching Assistants on Academic Arrangement in Govt. Degree Colleges of Kashmir division for the Academic Session 2024-25.

Candidates need to apply through the online portal www.nodalofficekdc.co.in which shall open on 9th of July 2024 (Tuesday) at 10 AM and close on the 18th of July 2024 (Thursday)at 5 PM.

Important Dates:

Start Date: 09th July 2024

Last Date: 18th July 2024

Vacancy Details: Hiring Lecturers, Teaching Assistants, Librarians & Physical Training Instructors on Academic Arrangements in Kashmir Division Colleges.

Lecturers

Teaching Assistants

Librarians

Physical Training Instructors (PTIs)

Lecturer/Asst. Librarians/PTI

– Qualification: Master's Degree in relevant subject with at least 55% marks (50% in case of SC/ST/Differently abled) with NET/SET/SLET or Ph.D.

Teaching Assistant

– Qualification: Master's degree in relevant subject with at least 55% marks (50% in case of SC/ST/Differently abled candidates).

Age Limit: Candidates should be below 60 years of age at the time of joining. Any candidate acquiring the age of 60 years during the engagement period shall be disengaged.

Application Fee: The application processing fee is Rs 100/-.

How to Apply: Applicants can apply for the above positions through an online portal available at the website of the Nodal Principal, Kashmir division (https://nodalofficekdc.co.in) with effect from 09.07.2024 to 18.07.2024 (both days inclusive)

Apply Online: APPLY LINK (Starts from 09-07-2024)

Official Notification: Download PDF

Website: https://nodalofficekdc.co.in/