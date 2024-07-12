back to top
    Haryana
    Haryana

    Haryana Exploring Job Opportunities for Former Agniveers

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The government is considering setting aside for ‘Agniveers', individuals who complete their four-year service in the armed forces under the recently introduced Agnipath scheme. Government sources familiar with the matter have indicated that the reservation model may be presented for approval in an important cabinet meeting scheduled for Friday.

    If cleared, the policy would follow in the footsteps of the central government which has earmarked 10% jobs for Agniveers in Coast Guard and ministry roles. Haryana is believed to be exploring a similar horizontal reservation framework across various state job categories spanning Groups A, B, C and D. This means Agniveers who meet requisite criteria could apply for opportunities under a separate quota while not impacting extant reservations.

    The potential move assumes significance as it could help address criticisms surrounding the Agnipath scheme and appeal to the sizeable sections of Haryana's population associated with defence services. Sources say the decision was prompted to provide security in careers after the four-year military tenure given the limited duration. The cabinet is also likely to finalize the date for the upcoming monsoon legislative session which is expected to be the last before assembly elections later this year.

    With unemployment a key issue, the job quota plan seems aimed at recognizing the skills of Agniveers while displaying a supportive stance. If approved, it will be interesting to see how many opportunities open up across departments and what process is followed for recruitment. For now, the state government deliberations are being closely watched as a decision could offer initial clarity on support for those transitioning out of Agnipath.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

