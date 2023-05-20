Smriti Irani reviews Dev work, CSS, takes public feedback

Udhampur, May 19 : Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs, Smriti Zubin Irani, conducted an extensive tour of Udhampur to review progress on various ongoing development works under Centrally Sponsored Schemes and other programmes.

Union Minister took comprehensive review of financial and physical progress achieved under district Capex budget 2021-22 and 2022-23 and other vital development plans of Center government.

Smriti Irani directed the concerned departments to mobilize their men and machinery for effective implementation of all schemes. She emphasized coverage of 100 per cent eligible beneficiaries under all schemes.

While reviewing road wise progress of RDD and PWD sectors, Union Minister directed the concerned authorities to expedite the pace of progress on these works so that the set targets are achieved as per the given timelines.

She directed the concerned departments to ensure that all the schemes launched by the Center government are implemented in letter and spirit.

Meanwhile, the district heads of various departments apprised the Union Minister of status of different schemes taken up by their respective departments.

Later, the Union Minister had an interactive session with the PRI members who briefed her about various centrally sponsored schemes being implemented in their respective areas. She also sought feedback from them regarding status of implementation of various CSSs on ground.

He also briefed about the progress on various mega projects including Yoga International Convention Centre Mantalai, Chenani Sudhmahadev road (NH-244), NH-44, Udhampur to Chenani, Integrated Development of Tourist Facilitation centre at Mantalai. She also took stock of other sectors like PHE, PWD, PDD, Health, PMGSY, Social Welfare, Education, Agriculture, Horticulture, Rural Development Department, ICDS, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Jal Jeevan Mission, MGNREGA, etc.

District Development Council Chairperson, Lal Chand, Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Sheetal Nanda, Vice Chairperson DDC, Juhi Manhas Pathania, Deputy Commissioner, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, SSP, Dr Vinod Kumar besides DDC and BDCs members and other district heads of various departments attended the meeting.