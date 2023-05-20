New guidelines for safety, security, empowerment of women, girl students

Jammu Tawi, May 19: The School Education Department have issued guidelines to ensure safety, security and economic empowerment of women and girl students.

In this regard, the department has issued an circular directing to adopt actionable points from Planning Development and Monitoring Department on Women Empowerment and Health and Nutrition.

The second National Conference of Chief Secretaries was organized in New Delhi in January 2023 in which the Ministry of Women and Child Development emphasized on the two sub-themes namely ‘Creating Enabling ecosystem for Safety and Empowerment of Women' and “Economic Empowerment” under broad pillar “Empowering Women”.

“Certain points emerged that are crucial for ensuring safety, security and economic empowerment of women and girls in the country and in realising the vision of the Prime Minister (PM) of turning around the country as a developed nation during ‘Amrit kaal',” it reads.

These instructions were issued for all schools to follow, in order to encourage case study or problem solving in which the students can be given a situation concerning women's dignity, safety and security and their response is sought.

In compliance to the new guidelines, every directorate of school education in the states and Union Territories are asked to produce short films, animated videos and posters on do's and don'ts and those to be prepared and displayed at schools to sensitize the children. “Whenever the schools take children on excursion trips, the teachers should observe whether children are following practices that uphold dignity, safety and security of women and girls,” the instruction reads.

It also said that whenever required, the teachers should sensitize the children as to how to behave with girls and women in such situations.

“The systems must be developed in such a way that the children do not feel obligated or under any kind of external pressure to do so,” reads the circular.