Sitaram Yechury of CPI(M) ‘critical’, on respiratory support at AIIMS Delhi

    By: Northlines

    New Delhi, Sep 10: CPI (M) General Secretary 72-year-old Sitaram Yechury who is undergoing treatment for acute respiratory tract infection for the last fortnight at All Institute of Medical Science is in a critical condition, a communication from the party's polit bureau informed.
    He was admitted to AIIMS on August 19th for the treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection. “Comrade Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist), is in the intensive care unit of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, being treated for an acute respiratory tract infection. He is on respiratory support. A multi-disciplinary team of doctors is closely monitoring his condition, which is critical at this time,” the CPI(M) Polit Bureau said in a statement here.
    Mr. Yechury had released a six-minute video from the hospital on August 22nd X on his social media accounts paying condolence to former Chief Minister West Bengal Buddhadev Bhattacharya.

