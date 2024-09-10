back to top
Search
    India6 senior advocates appointed ASGs to defend govt in Supreme Court
    IndiaJ&K Govt OrdersLatest News

    6 senior advocates appointed ASGs to defend govt in Supreme Court

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sep 10: The government has appointed six senior advocates as additional solicitors general to represent it in the Supreme Court.
    According to an order of the Appointments Committee of Cabinet issued on Monday, the ASGs have been appointed for a period of three years.
    Those appointed are S Dwarakanath, Archana Pathak Dave, Satya Darshi Sanjay, Brijender Chahar, Raghavendra P Shankar and Rajkumar Bhaskar Thakare (Raja Thakare), the order said.
    ASGs represent the government in the Supreme Court and the various high courts and assist the Attorney General and the Solicitor General in defending the government.
    Before the fresh appointments, there were five ASGs in the top court with six vacancies. (Agencies)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Sitaram Yechury of CPI(M) ‘critical’, on respiratory support at AIIMS Delhi
    Next article
    Swiggy Mulls Increasing IPO Size By $150 Million To Raise Up To $1.4 Billion
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Rahul Gandhi defaming India abroad out of frustration: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    Northlines Northlines -
    Ranchi, Sep 10: Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on...

    Apple’s High-End iPhone Models Now More Affordable in Indian Market

    Northlines Northlines -
    The latest premium smartphones from Apple - the iPhone...

    New FIR filed against Religare Enterprises executives over unsubstantiated claims against Burman brothers

    Northlines Northlines -
    In an interesting turn of events, Mumbai police have...

    Country’s progress impossible without cybersecurity: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 10: The country’s progress is not...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rahul Gandhi defaming India abroad out of frustration: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    High Court of J&K and Ladakh Announces Vacancies for Key Administrative...

    Apple’s High-End iPhone Models Now More Affordable in Indian Market