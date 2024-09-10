Bobby Deol opens up about the difficulties of connecting with his family members during childhood

In a recent interview, celebrated Bollywood star Bobby Deol looked back at his younger days spent in the shadows of his iconic father Dharmendra and struggling to develop a rapport with his elder brother Sunny Deol.

The ‘Race 3' actor stated there was a significant age gap between him and Sunny which led to the latter treating him more like a son in the initial years. Bobby added it took a long time to establish a friendship with Sunny and have him see him as an equal rather than a younger sibling.

Living in a household with his father who was one of Hindi cinema's biggest superstars wasn't easy for Bobby. He mentioned Dharmendra was rarely home due to his busy work schedule. Moreover, the culture and values he brought from his small town upbringing made their father a source of respect rather than friendliness during Bobby's childhood.

Bobby said now that his parents have aged, the roles have reversed. He feels a responsibility to care for Dharmendra and his mother. Looking back, Bobby realizes the confusion he faced as a kid having to balance respect and friendship with his family members.

However, over time strong friendly bonds have been built. Bobby continues entertaining audiences with his performances in popular OTT shows and films, carrying forward the rich legacy of the Deol dynasty.