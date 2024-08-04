back to top
Search
    EntertainmentSinger Neha Bhasin opens up about long-standing health battles with PMDD, OCD...
    Entertainment

    Singer Neha Bhasin opens up about long-standing health battles with PMDD, OCD and Fibromyalgia

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Renowned singer Neha Bhasin, known for memorable tracks in hit films like Gunday and Sultan, has opened up about long-standing issues in an emotional social media post. In a thought-provoking message, the artist revealed receiving formal diagnoses of Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) and Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder alongside previously known Fibromyalgia.

    In her post, Bhasin candidly expressed years of inner turmoil and difficulties understanding what was causing distressing symptoms. “After years of feeling something was not quite right, recent medical assessments have provided clarity on conditions impacting my mental and physical well-being,” she shared. The singer detailed a range of challenges including fatigue, pain flare-ups, anxiety, and depression linked to her menstrual cycle. Past traumas as well as unhealthy coping patterns were also acknowledged as part of her journey toward wellness.

    While yoga, journaling and alternative modalities have served as outlets, Bhasin faces setbacks from her conditions. “My PMDD can still trigger low moods or amplify existing issues. Does this make me weak, wonders my obsessive side,” she reflected. The musician credits rest as vital healing yet continues striving through discomfort having performed in pain previously. Her heartfelt message emphasized seeking therapy and self-acceptance rather than blame.

    The post resonated strongly on social media with encouragement from peers and fans alike. Bhasin aims to provide comfort through transparency, expressing “neither weakness nor victory, but connection in shared experience.” Her story highlights ongoing societal work embracing discussion of complex mental-physical health links.

    Previous article
    Dermatologists Explain Why Those Small Red Spots on Your Skin Likely Pose No Health Risks
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    How Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s romance first took off on a memorable international flight

    Northlines Northlines -
    Ranbir Kapoor opens up about how his romance with...

    Netflix series reignites memories of hijacked IC 814 flight through gripping teaser

    Northlines Northlines -
    Netflix is bringing to screens one of the most...

    Veteran director cautions against attempts to retell religious epics on screen

    Northlines Northlines -
    Veteran filmmaker cautions against retelling religious epics Famed director Ram...

    Sana Makbul predicted to win streaming reality show according to survey

    Northlines Northlines -
    'Vlogger Emerges as Top Contestant in Streaming Reality Show' As...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dermatologists Explain Why Those Small Red Spots on Your Skin Likely...

    Nutritionist recommends soothing morning elixir to support digestion and gut health

    Famous Designer Promotes Nutritious Sattu-Jowar Rotis as Alternative to Refined Wheat...