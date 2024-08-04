Kritika Malik opens up on coping with trolls and the future of her polygamous marriage

Reality TV participant Kritika Malik, who was recently seen in the streaming version of the popular show Bigg Boss, sat down for an exclusive chat about her controversial marriage and the impacts of appearing on a public forum.

The YouTuber, known for her channels documenting her polygamous relationship, spoke about the constant criticism she faces regarding her decision to marry Armaan Malik years after he was wed to Payal Malik. “Being labelled hurtful terms like ‘home-wrecker' or ‘other woman' does take a toll emotionally,” she shared.

Kritika gets upset seeing comments accusing her of intruding in another marriage. “I'm human too and it's painful to see such remarks. On the show, the only way I could express myself was by crying,” she said. However, she doesn't regret going on the show which led to amplified backlash.

When asked about rumours of her relationship being fabricated, Kritika showed scars from a past suicide attempt, saying “Only I know the truth of what I went through. We never planned any details of our story.”

On Payal Malik's comments of seeking divorce during the finale, Kritika stated they are yet to discuss it. However, she doesn't perceive any changes, trusting their bond. “We 3 will salvage our marriage together,” she optimistically added.

Kritika concluded by reiterating her stance against polygamy. While she lives it, she advises against following suit. With time and open communication, this unique family hopes to shield their marriage from naysayers.