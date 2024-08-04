Dermatologists Explain Why Those Small Red Spots on Your Skin Likely Pose No Health Risks

It's a common sight for many – noticing little clusters of bright red dots appearing across one's chest, back or abdomen. Known as cherry angiomas, these tiny red bumps are quite prevalent, but should you be worried about them? Let's find out from expert dermatologists.

In a recent social media post, well-known dermatologist Dr. Jushya Bhatia Sarin addressed cherry angiomas, shedding light on the occurrence of these red spots in older individuals and sometimes during pregnancy. According to Dr. Sarin, simple treatments like electrocautery or cryotherapy can help remove these if desired.

Cherry angiomas, also referred to as Campbell de Morgan spots, are clusters of small blood vessels that form benign growths on the skin. While most frequently appearing on the torso, they can develop anywhere. Dr. Ayush Gupta from DY Patil Medical College explains that age plays a key role, as these spots are rarely seen in those under 30 but become more common as one ages. Genetics may also be a factor.

Thankfully, dermatology experts note that cherry angiomas are generally harmless. “They are benign, meaning non-cancerous and do not cause health issues,” says Dr. Priti Karde Shringarpure from Mumbai. However, both doctors advise getting any changes in these spots' size, shape or color checked by a dermatologist, just to rule out other potential causes.

Most cherry angiomas do not require treatment. But according to Dr. Gupta, they may bleed profusely if injured, so removal via laser therapy or electrocautery can help alleviate this distress for patients seeking cosmetic reasons. Dr. Shringarpure agrees targeted removal methods under a dermatologist's supervision are suitable if desired.

In summary, the tiny red bumps spotted on skins of many need not alarm. Unless exhibiting changes, cherry angiomas are considered benign by medical experts. But consulting a dermatologist brings the added assurance that all is well.