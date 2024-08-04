back to top
Search
    HomeHealth
    Health

    Nutritionist recommends soothing morning elixir to support digestion and gut health

    Northlines
    by Northlines

    As people increasingly focus on preventative healthcare and wellness, more are looking for simple ways to support digestion and gut from the comfort of their own home. According to nutritionist Amarjeet Kaur, a warming blend of fenugreek, fennel, turmeric and cinnamon could be the answer.

    Spearheading a health-focused community on social media, Kaur often shares -backed recommendations for accessible lifestyle changes. One regime gaining interest involves soaking methi (fenugreek) and saunf (fennel) seeds in warm water overnight, then sipping the infusion in the morning with a pinch of haldi (turmeric) and dalchini (cinnamon).

    I sought insight from diet and nutrition specialist Simran Chawla on the proposal. She affirmed the selection of ingredients are strategically chosen to soothe the gut. “Fenugreek contains soluble fiber for regulating digestion. Fennel eases inflammation and bloating. Turmeric and cinnamon reduce microbial imbalance with antioxidant properties,” explained Chawla.

    This synergistic blend aims to replenish beneficial bacteria, strengthen intestinal walls and optimize nutrient absorption. Turmeric specifically supports a balanced microbiome while cinnamon may benefit blood sugar control – an important factor for overall wellness. Chawla advised enjoying the concoction on an empty stomach or after meals for optimal impact.

    However, she cautioned that breastfeeding or pregnant individuals must check with their provider first due to potential effects. Those on medication also require medical counselling to prevent undesirable interactions. Overall though, the warm elixir offers a simple self-care solution for everyday gut health when consumed in moderation as part of a balanced routine.

    With dedicated efforts to promote wellbeing through approachable changes, voices like Kaur's serve an invaluable role in empowering people nationwide to effectively manage their nutrition independently. Looking to dietary regimens backed by expert reviews provides reassurance that introductory regimens to support personal health goals can indeed aid lifestyle enhancement.

    Previous article
    Famous Designer Promotes Nutritious Sattu-Jowar Rotis as Alternative to Refined Wheat Flatbreads
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Related Articles

    More Updates

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Famous Designer Promotes Nutritious Sattu-Jowar Rotis as Alternative to Refined Wheat...

    India issues first-ever national standards for organ transportation to save more...

    Unique Ways to Wish Friends on Friendship Day 2024 Using WhatsApp...