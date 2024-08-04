Nutritionist recommends soothing morning elixir to support digestion and gut health

As people increasingly focus on preventative healthcare and wellness, more are looking for simple ways to support digestion and gut health from the comfort of their own home. According to nutritionist Amarjeet Kaur, a warming blend of fenugreek, fennel, turmeric and cinnamon could be the answer.

Spearheading a health-focused community on social media, Kaur often shares research-backed recommendations for accessible lifestyle changes. One regime gaining interest involves soaking methi (fenugreek) and saunf (fennel) seeds in warm water overnight, then sipping the infusion in the morning with a pinch of haldi (turmeric) and dalchini (cinnamon).

I sought insight from diet and nutrition specialist Simran Chawla on the proposal. She affirmed the selection of ingredients are strategically chosen to soothe the gut. “Fenugreek contains soluble fiber for regulating digestion. Fennel eases inflammation and bloating. Turmeric and cinnamon reduce microbial imbalance with antioxidant properties,” explained Chawla.

This synergistic blend aims to replenish beneficial bacteria, strengthen intestinal walls and optimize nutrient absorption. Turmeric specifically supports a balanced microbiome while cinnamon may benefit blood sugar control – an important factor for overall wellness. Chawla advised enjoying the concoction on an empty stomach or after meals for optimal impact.

However, she cautioned that breastfeeding or pregnant individuals must check with their provider first due to potential effects. Those on medication also require medical counselling to prevent undesirable interactions. Overall though, the warm elixir offers a simple self-care solution for everyday gut health when consumed in moderation as part of a balanced routine.

With dedicated efforts to promote wellbeing through approachable changes, voices like Kaur's serve an invaluable role in empowering people nationwide to effectively manage their nutrition independently. Looking to dietary regimens backed by expert reviews provides reassurance that introductory regimens to support personal health goals can indeed aid lifestyle enhancement.