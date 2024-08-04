back to top
    Famous Designer Promotes Nutritious Sattu-Jowar Rotis as Alternative to Refined Wheat Flatbreads
    Life Style

    Famous Designer Promotes Nutritious Sattu-Jowar Rotis as Alternative to Refined Wheat Flatbreads

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Healthy Alternative to Regular Rotis Gaining Popularity

    Famous designer Masaba Gupta is known for her fitness-focused lifestyle and dedication to healthy eating. In a recent social media post, she shared glimpses of her nutritious lunch plate that an alternative to regular wheat rotis – sattu rotis.

    Made from a combination of sattu flour and jowar, these flatbreads offer various benefits over regular refined flour rotis. Clinical dietitian Vedika Premani explained that sattu is derived from chickpeas and is rich in protein and fibre, making it beneficial for blood sugar control. Jowar, a gluten-free millet, also aids digestion and heart health due to its mineral profile including potassium.

    When combined in a roti, sattu and jowar provide a balanced source of amino acids with their cereal and pulse combination. This helps boost immunity and bone strength. Ms. Premani stated there are no risks to this roti option as long as one consumes adequate fibre and nutrients from other foods. Overall, she considers sattu-jowar rotis to be a nourishing addition to a well-rounded diet.

    Masaba Gupta's social post shed light on this easy-to-make yet very healthy flatbread that promises fitness-friendly options for carbohydrate intake. With the right combination of ingredients, even everyday foods can be transformed into nutritious meals.

