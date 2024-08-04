back to top
Search
    HomeHealth
    HealthIndiaLatest News

    India issues first-ever national standards for organ transportation to save more lives

    Northlines
    by Northlines

    The Union Ministry has introduced the country's first set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to streamline the transportation of human organs for lifesaving transplantations.

    Developed with input from policymakers and medical experts, the new guidelines provide a standardized framework to facilitate the seamless movement of organs between hospitals. They establish protocols for prioritizing organ transport via different modes of travel including air, road and public transit.

    According to the aviation SOPs, airlines carrying donated organs can request priority takeoff and landing from air traffic control. Additional provisions include reserving front-row seats and flexible check-in policies to accommodate medical staff.

    At airports, transportation between terminal and aircraft will be expedited with trolleys provided. Notifications may also be made to flight crews regarding the sensitive cargo.

    For road transport, provisions allow authorities to establish “green corridors” with no obstructions along organ routes. Traffic police will provide priority access through typical congested areas like metros.

    Organ retrieval and transplant organizations will utilize the standardized processes to maximize the use of each donated organ. By streamlining hand-offs between involved parties, more lives can be saved through transplantation.

    When implemented nationwide, experts believe these comprehensive guidelines will improve outcomes for the thousands of patients awaiting second chances through organ donation each year. The new protocols aim to convert every donated organ into life-saving surgery.

    Previous article
    Unique Ways to Wish Friends on Friendship Day 2024 Using WhatsApp and Meta AI
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Related Articles

    More Updates

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Unique Ways to Wish Friends on Friendship Day 2024 Using WhatsApp...

    Top Smartphone Deals at Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale

    India Men’s Hockey Team Defeats Great Britain in Shootout to Advance...