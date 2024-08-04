India issues first-ever national standards for organ transportation to save more lives

The Union Health Ministry has introduced the country's first set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to streamline the transportation of human organs for lifesaving transplantations.

Developed with input from policymakers and medical experts, the new guidelines provide a standardized framework to facilitate the seamless movement of organs between hospitals. They establish protocols for prioritizing organ transport via different modes of travel including air, road and public transit.

According to the aviation SOPs, airlines carrying donated organs can request priority takeoff and landing from air traffic control. Additional provisions include reserving front-row seats and flexible check-in policies to accommodate medical staff.

At airports, transportation between terminal and aircraft will be expedited with trolleys provided. Notifications may also be made to flight crews regarding the sensitive cargo.

For road transport, provisions allow authorities to establish “green corridors” with no obstructions along organ routes. Traffic police will provide priority access through typical congested areas like metros.

Organ retrieval and transplant organizations will utilize the standardized processes to maximize the use of each donated organ. By streamlining hand-offs between involved parties, more lives can be saved through transplantation.

When implemented nationwide, experts believe these comprehensive guidelines will improve outcomes for the thousands of patients awaiting second chances through organ donation each year. The new protocols aim to convert every donated organ into life-saving surgery.