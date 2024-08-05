Simple ways to reduce microplastic intake and protect your health

Microplastics have quietly invaded our lives through various daily-used products and experts suggest we unknowingly consume thousands of these tiny plastic particles annually. Recent research has shed light on how ingestion of microplastics can adversely impact health. In this article, we discuss the sources of microplastic intake and recommendations from health experts on making practical tweaks to lower our exposure.

Did you know that on average an individual intakes anywhere between 39,000 to 52,000 microplastics annually? These negligible plastic pieces less than 5mm in size enter our system through various means like bottled water, seafood, tap water, and even the air we breathe. Once inside the body, they can disrupt the functions of vital organs and even influence metabolic processes.

According to ayurvedic practitioner Dr. Dimple Jangda, microplastics have potential to induce endocrine dysfunction, raise cancer risk, and interfere with cellular nutrition, immune function, metabolism and neurodevelopment over time. Their absorption through digestive tract or lungs could also affect reproductive health.

To lower the intake of microplastics, Dr. Jangda suggests some easy replacements like using wooden cutting boards instead of plastic ones. Chopping food on plastic releases billions of microplastic particles which directly mix with the meal. Also, it is best to skip plastic water bottles and switch to glass, copper or steel bottles to stay hydrated. Storing leftovers in glass containers instead of plastic Tupperware after cooking is another effective change.

Tea drinkers should opt for loose tea leaves over tea bags which studies show leach out plastics during steeping. Even toothbrushes are now available in bamboo, a more eco-friendly alternative to conventional plastic ones. Being mindful of these few tweaks can help reduce average annual microplastic consumption considerably.

Internal medicine specialist Dr. Urvi Maheshwari echoed the sentiment, emphasizing timely prevention for long-term wellness. She advises filtering water supply to bars microplastics and investing in stainless steel containers while avoiding plastic altogether during food storage, preparation and consumption. Adaptating small changes in daily habits can thus go a long way in ensuring a pollution-free life.

Let's make informed choices to safeguard our health from the growing threat of microplastic toxicity. Adopting the experts' recommended substitutes can shield the body from unknown long-term consequences of plastics ingestion.