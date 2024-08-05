back to top
Search
    HimachalPandoh Dam floodgates made functional, residents relieved
    HimachalLatest News

    Pandoh Dam floodgates made functional, residents relieved

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The restoration of two floodgates at the Pandoh Dam has eased concerns for local residents dwelling along the Beas River downstream in Mandi district of Pradesh. Two of the dam's five spillway gates had become inoperable due to sediment buildup, heightening flood risks if water releases could not be properly managed.

    However, dam authorities worked diligently and succeeded in bringing the malfunctioning gates back online by Wednesday evening, officials said. Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan confirmed the gates were repaired in time, allowing authorities to regulate water levels safely once more.

    When the gate dysfunction was uncovered, it created worries for folks reliant on prudent operation of flood infrastructure. Improper water discharge threatened to inundate areas below the structure. Thankfully, concerned bodies mobilized swiftly and their tireless troubleshooting paid off.

    By restoring full functionality to the spillway works, the potential for downstream flooding has been vastly reduced. Nearby residents can now breathe easier knowing the dam is equipped to prevent such incidents. Staff continue monitoring the site carefully to ensure ongoing public security.

    Previous article
    Simple ways to reduce microplastic intake and protect your health
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Flashflood Tragedy Continues to Unfold in Himachal: 5 Additional Bodies Recovered 4 Days After Disaster Struck

    Northlines Northlines -
    Nearly a week has passed since the flashfloods wreaked...

    Govt bracing to ‘gag’ media through broadcast services bill, says Priyanka

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 5: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra...

    Wanted decision on Art 370 to happen with concurrence of people rather than imposition PM Modi

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 5: “There was complete clarity in...

    BJP’s policy on J&K, Ladakh neither respects ‘Kashmiriyat’ nor upholds Jamhuriyat’: Kharge

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 5: The Congress on Monday demanded...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Simple ways to reduce microplastic intake and protect your health

    Flashflood Tragedy Continues to Unfold in Himachal: 5 Additional Bodies Recovered...

    Govt bracing to ‘gag’ media through broadcast services bill, says Priyanka