Pandoh Dam floodgates made functional, residents relieved

The restoration of two floodgates at the Pandoh Dam has eased concerns for local residents dwelling along the Beas River downstream in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. Two of the dam's five spillway gates had become inoperable due to sediment buildup, heightening flood risks if water releases could not be properly managed.

However, dam authorities worked diligently and succeeded in bringing the malfunctioning gates back online by Wednesday evening, officials said. Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan confirmed the gates were repaired in time, allowing authorities to regulate water levels safely once more.

When the gate dysfunction was uncovered, it created worries for folks reliant on prudent operation of flood infrastructure. Improper water discharge threatened to inundate areas below the structure. Thankfully, concerned bodies mobilized swiftly and their tireless troubleshooting paid off.

By restoring full functionality to the spillway works, the potential for downstream flooding has been vastly reduced. Nearby residents can now breathe easier knowing the dam is equipped to prevent such incidents. Staff continue monitoring the site carefully to ensure ongoing public security.