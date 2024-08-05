back to top
    Flashflood Tragedy Continues to Unfold in Himachal: 5 Additional Bodies Recovered 4 Days After Disaster Struck

    By: Northlines

    Nearly a week has passed since the flashfloods wreaked havoc across several regions of Pradesh, but the distressing aftermath of this natural calamity continues to emerge. According to latest information from rescue teams, 5 additional bodies have been recovered from the afflicted areas today, taking the death toll to 13 so far.

    While intensified search operations are ongoing around the clock, authorities believe that most missing persons from the worst-hit village of Samej in district were swept away in the strong flood waters into the Sutlej river. Consequently, two bodies were found in Rampur and two in Sunni today, after locals spotted them along the riverbanks.

    In Rajban village of Shimla as well, the recovered bodies of a woman and infant child have provided closure to their grieving families. Identification of the remaining victims is currently underway. The SP of Shimla district shared that the 4 bodies found in their district so far are yet to be positively identified.

    Rescue teams are focusing their efforts on meticulously scanning the Sutlej river and areas around dams, deducing that this is where most missing individuals from Samej are likely to be found. Over 40 people are still listed as missing since the flashfloods hit various parts of Himachal Pradesh last week, wreaking havoc through cloudbursts and landslides.

    The relentless search operations will continue with the sole aim of recovering all victims and providing closure to their families. The far-reaching impacts of this natural disaster in the hilly state are a tragic reminder of the destructive potential of flashfloods.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

