Simone Biles responds to former teammate after winning gold in Paris

Reigning Olympic Champion Simone Biles has responded to a former teammate who criticized her 2016 withdrawal from the team finals in Tokyo last year. Biles pulled out of the team and individual all-around events in Tokyo citing mental health issues, leading to some questioning her toughness.

After winning gold on the balance beam at the recent Paris World Cup event, Biles took to Instagram to celebrate her comeback win. However, she also used the opportunity to hit back at some of her critics, including a past colleague. Without naming anyone, Biles' post seemed directed at former teammate and Olympic medalist Aly Raisman, who had commented last year that some felt Biles “gave up” in Tokyo.

In her post-victory Instagram story, Biles wrote “alsooo don't ever forget I will shine brighter than you every single time you ever try to dim my light bc I have acquired too much wisdom and knowledge over the years.” The message was seen as a direct response to Raisman's previous remark doubting herresolve in Tokyo.

Biles has been very open about prioritizing her mental health after Tokyo, saying the pressure took a tremendous toll. Her courage in speaking up has raised awareness around athletes' psychological well-being. With her gold at the World Cup this week, the 25-year old star continues to inspire as one of the all-time greats – on the competition floor and beyond.