back to top
Search
    HomeHealth
    Health

    New study uncovers surprising links between cholesterol, vision and dementia risk

    Northlines
    by Northlines

    A large study has uncovered two surprising yet important lifestyle factors that appear to significantly impact our chances of developing dementia in old age – our cholesterol levels and vision. Researchers analyzed data from over 500,000 participants and found those with high cholesterol or poor eyesight were more likely to be diagnosed with dementia later in life. This highlights the need to monitor these markers and take necessary steps for prevention.

    The study followed half a million adults across the UK for over ten years. Participants provided information on medical history, lifestyle and underwent tests to gauge cholesterol and vision. Researchers then cross-referenced this data with medical records to identify anyone who received a dementia diagnosis. Results showed higher total cholesterol, especially in middle age, increased the risk of dementia by up to 30%. Poorer vision also correlated with a higher chance of cognitive decline, with those in the lowest quartile for eyesight at double the risk compared to those with better vision.

    While more is still needed, these findings suggest keeping cholesterol and eyesight in check from a relatively young age could significantly slash our chances of memory loss and thinking problems in old age. Simple steps like regular eye exams, eating a heart-healthy diet, exercise and cholesterol-lowering drugs if required may help keep these risk factors well managed as we age. The message is clear – watching what we eat and safeguarding our vision could hold big rewards for our brain health long-term. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle today offers hope for a sharper mind tomorrow.

    Previous article
    The Surprising Health Benefits of Ash Gourd Juice
    Next article
    Simone Biles responds to former teammate after winning gold in Paris
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Related Articles

    More Updates

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AI Startup Empowers Businesses Across MENA with $20M Funding

    Ranbir Kapoor opens up about the impact of parents’ marriage troubles...

    India’s medal hopes fade on Day 5 of Paris Olympics 2024...