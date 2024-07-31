back to top
    OpenAI Rolls Out Advanced Voice Assistant for Paid ChatGPT Plus Users

    OpenAI Unveils Conversational Voice Assistant for Paid Subscribers

    In a move sure to excite AI enthusiasts, OpenAI has quietly begun providing a more natural voice interface to a small group of paid subscribers. This follows the giant's demonstration of an advanced vocal model earlier this year that stunned onlookers with its human-like conversation skills.

    Dubbed simply as “voice mode”, the interface allows subscribers of OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus service to engage with the AI through speech. However, this is no ordinary text-to-speech translation – according to company representatives, the model can hold fluent discussions, adjust to different situational contexts, and even participate in multi-party conversations like a human may.

    Such capabilities set it apart from the basic voice functionality previously available. That relied on separate text and speech models that lacked the interactive flair of the new system. OpenAI staffers provided media outlets with in-depth comparisons highlighting its more sophisticated approach.

    Privately, OpenAI had targeted a June launch but pushed this back by a month to improve content screening. It also solicited feedback from over 100 external advisors to enhance understanding. Safety remains a concern as the technology advances, requiring diligent vetting before public exposure.

    While some criticized similarity to a famous actress' voice at the inception, OpenAI asserts this new model is entirely its own. Legal correspondence was exchanged but no wrongdoing was found. Moving forward, the focus remains developing dialogue abilities to an exemplary standard through rigorous evaluation.

    If response remains positive, the “voice mode” may see expanded availability. For now, early adopters can experiment with a more natural way to engage artificial intelligence through interactive speech. How OpenAI further refines such human-machine conversations will surely be followed with great interest.

    Previous article
    Simone Biles responds to former teammate after winning gold in Paris
    Next article
    Security powerhouse Wiz turns down $23 Billion acquisition offer from Google to focus on 1 Billion in annual recurring revenue milestone
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

