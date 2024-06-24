Shubman Gill tipped to lead youthful India squad on tour of Zimbabwe

“Young Stars Set to Lead India on Zimbabwe Tour”

With the World Cup squad needing rest after a grueling tournament, selectors are looking to fresh faces to captain India for an upcoming tour of Zimbabwe. Top order batsman Shubman Gill appears primed to take the leadership role for the five T20 matches in July. At just 24, Gill would gain valuable experience steering a young group of talented prospects.

The squad is expected to include several breakout performers from the domestic season. In-form Sunrisers batter Abhishek Sharma had a breakout IPL campaign and at 23 could receive his first national team opportunity. Others on the cusp like Riyan Parag and medium pacer Nitish Kumar Reddy also impressed in the long domestic season.

Selectors will also give opportunities to those on the fringe of World Cup selection. Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson and opening bat Yashasvi Jaiswal should add experience to the squad. Hard hitter Rinku Singh also remains in the mix after solid domestic showings. Selections will focus on unearthing the next generation with an eye on future tournaments.

Coach VVS Laxman will take charge of the rebuilding effort in Zimbabwe in the absence of a permanent head coach. The tour presents a chance for young talents to stake their claim on places in the setup. With fixtures against a lower ranked side, Gill and company will look to make strong first impressions as Indian cricket's next wave begins to emerge.