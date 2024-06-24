India vs Australia T20 World Cup match preview: Key players, stats as rivals clash for semifinal berth

As the T20 World Cup Super Eights reach a business end, defending champions India are set for a blockbuster clash against traditional rivals Australia on Monday. India have already won their first two matches to virtually cruise to the semifinals. However, a victory over Australia will see them finish on top of the group.

For Australia, the match becomes important to stay alive in the tournament after they suffered a shocking loss to Afghanistan. They need to win to keep their semifinal hopes afloat. On the other hand, India would be looking to continue their winning momentum before the knockout rounds.

Having secured comprehensive wins over Pakistan and Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma and Co. are high on confidence. Hardik Pandya has impressed with both bat and ball. But captain Rohit and veterans Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will be expected to step up as well. The bowlers have also blended well as a unit to dismantle opposition batting orders.

However, facing rival Australia is always a difficult challenge. Players like David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell can take any attack apart on their day. India will have to bring their A-game and not take the opposition lightly. The weather is also expected to remain nice for a full game at St.Lucia.

When these two teams met in the group stage last year, it was a photo finish. Australia perhaps have a slight edge in the head-to-head record as well, but India will start as favorites given current form. Fans are in for a thrilling contest as the heavyweights battle it out in a high-pressure tie. The equation is simple – a win for either team will boost their semifinal credentials, making this clash an entertainer not to be missed.