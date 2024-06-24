back to top
Parliament Session 2024: 'People want substance not slogan,' PM Modi tells Opposition ahead of first sitting
Parliament Session 2024: ‘People want substance not slogan,’ PM Modi tells Opposition ahead of first sitting

By: Northlines

NEW DELHI, Jun 24: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday administered oath to BJP member B Mahtab as ‘speaker pro-tem’ of the newly-constituted 18th Lok Sabha.
A seven-time MP, Mahtab, along with a panel of chairpersons is tasked with running the proceedings of the Lok Sabha on Monday and Tuesday when winning candidates will take oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha.
On Wednesday, he will preside over the House when a new Speaker will be elected.
Mahtab along with the panel of chairpersons was appointed by the president on June 20. (Agencies)

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

