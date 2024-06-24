Rain poses major threat to crucial India vs Australia T20 World Cup clash in St Lucia

Rain Threat Looms Over Crucial India-Australia Clash

India's quest for a semi-final spot in the ongoing T20 World Cup faces a wet obstacle as rain threatens to play spoilsport when they take on Australia in their final Super Eight match in St Lucia today. The Men in Blue need just a win or an abandoned match to cement their place in the last four, while the Aussies require a big victory to go past Afghanistan on net run rate and finish first in the group.

However, weather forecasts indicate rain is set to dominate the day, with heavy showers and possible thunderstorms expected throughout. The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 am local time, but there is a 15% chance of rain even during that period. With wet conditions in the forecast almost the whole day, a significant delay or washout seems very possible. That would suit India, but potentially end Australia's semi-final hopes if they fail to pick up enough runs or wickets to turn the net run rate equations in their favor.

Both teams will be hoping for at least a reduction in the rain to get some cricket played. India will want to win to reinforce their position as group leaders, while Australia face a do-or-die scenario with another loss potentially knocking them out. But Mother Nature could have the final say as the inclement St Lucia weather threatens to cut this high-stakes battle short. Fans can only wait and watch to see if the rain gods intervene or allow a full contest between these powerhouses.