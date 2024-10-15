Shubhankar Pathak posted as SDM Akhnoor, Lekh Raj Collector JDA

Jammu, Oct 14: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of two officers.

As per an order, Shubhankar Pratyush Pathak, awaiting adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Akhnoor. He will also hold the additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Akhnoor, until further notice.

In a related move, Lekh Raj, who was serving as SDM, Akhnoor, with the additional role of Sub-Registrar, has been transferred and posted as Collector, Jammu Development Authority (JDA), against an available vacancy.